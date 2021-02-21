It will be a cold day in Grand Island, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a nippy 36 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecast brings 43% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Grand Island could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from SUN 12:00 AM CST until SUN 11:00 AM CST. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 21, 2021 in Grand Island, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
One impact of climate change is that the number and severity of climate-related disasters is on the rise. With the warming of the planet, several factors combine to make extreme weather more common.
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting -5 though it will feel even colder at -6. Today's forecasted low tempe…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 0 though it will feel even colder at -1. A -5-degree low is for…
This evening's outlook for Grand Island: Mostly clear. Record low temperatures expected. Low -22F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 20 though it will feel even colder at 19. Today's forecasted lo…
For the drive home in Grand Island: Mostly cloudy skies. Low near -5F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with te…
Grand Island people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a bitter 34 degrees. A 25-degree low is …
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel even colder at 24. A 12-degree low is forecaste…
This evening in Grand Island: Cloudy with snow showers developing after midnight. Low around 25F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%.…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 13 though it will feel even colder at 12. A -3-degree low is forecaste…