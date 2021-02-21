 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 21, 2021 in Grand Island, NE

It will be a cold day in Grand Island, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a nippy 36 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecast brings 43% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Grand Island could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from SUN 12:00 AM CST until SUN 11:00 AM CST. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.

