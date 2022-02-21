Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 21, 2022 in Grand Island, NE

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Grand Island Monday. It looks to reach a cold 41 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 2 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Very windy conditions are expected Monday in Grand Island, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 25 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.