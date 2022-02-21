The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Grand Island Monday. It looks to reach a cold 41 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 2 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Very windy conditions are expected Monday in Grand Island, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 25 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 21, 2022 in Grand Island, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a l…
A study says the U.S. West's megadrought deepened so much last year it is now the driest in at least 1,200 years — a worst-case climate change scenario.
Grand Island people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 39 degrees. Expect a drastic dro…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Grand Island area Saturday. It looks like it will be a cool 47 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. Saturday…
Grand Island people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
Tonight's weather conditions in Grand Island: Overcast skies and windy. Low 12F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. It will …
This evening in Grand Island: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 27F. SW winds shifting to N at 15 to 25 mph. Wednesday…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Grand Island area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in te…
According to a study, wildfires in the U.S. are becoming bigger and stronger at night, the time when firefighters used to be able to gain some ground.
President Ulysses S. Grant signed a resolution into law, and what is now known as the National Weather Service was born.