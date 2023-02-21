Grand Island folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 24 degrees. Grand Island could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 21, 2023 in Grand Island, NE
