Cool temperatures will blanket the Grand Island area Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 43 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 22, 2021 in Grand Island, NE
