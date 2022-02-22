It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 13 though it will feel even colder at 12. -2 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 24 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory from TUE 12:00 AM CST until TUE 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 22, 2022 in Grand Island, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Grand Island people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 39 degrees. Expect a drastic dro…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Grand Island area Saturday. It looks like it will be a cool 47 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. Saturday…
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a l…
Grand Island people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Grand Island area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in te…
Tonight's weather conditions in Grand Island: Overcast skies and windy. Low 12F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. It will …
President Ulysses S. Grant signed a resolution into law, and what is now known as the National Weather Service was born.
According to a study, wildfires in the U.S. are becoming bigger and stronger at night, the time when firefighters used to be able to gain some ground.
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Grand Island today. It looks like it will be a nippy 33 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 22…
Tonight's weather conditions in Grand Island: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 28F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures…