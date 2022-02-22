 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 22, 2022 in Grand Island, NE

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 22, 2022 in Grand Island, NE

{{featured_button_text}}

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 13 though it will feel even colder at 12. -2 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 24 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory from TUE 12:00 AM CST until TUE 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts