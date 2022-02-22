Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 22, 2022 in Grand Island, NE

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 13 though it will feel even colder at 12. -2 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 24 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory from TUE 12:00 AM CST until TUE 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.