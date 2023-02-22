It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 24. Today's forecasted low temperature is 1 degree. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Very windy conditions are expected Wednesday in Grand Island, with winds reaching 25 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from WED 9:00 AM CST until THU 6:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 22, 2023 in Grand Island, NE
