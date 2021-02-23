Grand Island residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a brisk 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Grand Island could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 23, 2021 in Grand Island, NE
One impact of climate change is that the number and severity of climate-related disasters is on the rise. With the warming of the planet, several factors combine to make extreme weather more common.
