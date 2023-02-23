It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 16. We'll see a low temperature of 2 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory from THU 12:00 AM CST until THU 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 23, 2023 in Grand Island, NE
