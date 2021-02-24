Temperatures will be just above freezing in Grand Island today. It should reach a nippy 39 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 24, 2021 in Grand Island, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cool temperatures will blanket the Grand Island area Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 43 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. To…
It will be a cold day in Grand Island, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a nippy 36 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecaste…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 20 though it will feel even colder at 19. Today's forecasted lo…
Grand Island's evening forecast: Clear. Low 24F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Grand Island Monday…
This evening in Grand Island: Cloudy with snow showers developing after midnight. Low around 25F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%.…
Grand Island people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a bitter 34 degrees. A 25-degree low is …
Grand Island residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a brisk 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 d…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel even colder at 24. A 12-degree low is forecaste…
One impact of climate change is that the number and severity of climate-related disasters is on the rise. With the warming of the planet, several factors combine to make extreme weather more common.
This evening's outlook for Grand Island: Mostly clear skies. Low 3F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, wi…