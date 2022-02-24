 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 24, 2022 in Grand Island, NE

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 17 though it will feel even colder at 15. A -3-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 33% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

