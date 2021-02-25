Grand Island residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 43 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 25, 2021 in Grand Island, NE
