Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 25, 2021 in Grand Island, NE

Grand Island residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 43 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.

