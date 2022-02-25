Grand Island people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 34 degrees. A 15-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 25, 2022 in Grand Island, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 13 though it will feel even colder at 12. -2 degrees is today's …
Grand Island people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
The Greenland ice sheet is melting rapidly at its base and injecting far more water and ice into the ocean than previously thought, research shows.
Cool temperatures will blanket the Grand Island area Saturday. It looks like it will be a cool 47 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. Saturday…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 17 though it will feel even colder at 15. A -3-degree low is fo…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 16 though it will feel even colder at 15. A 1-degree low is forecasted…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Grand Island Monday. It looks to reach a cold 41 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatur…
Tonight's weather conditions in Grand Island: Bitterly cold. Mostly cloudy. Low -2F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. It might be a good day to spend …
This evening in Grand Island: Bitterly cold. Partly cloudy skies. Low -3F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Grand Island Fri…
Tonight's weather conditions in Grand Island: Cloudy and windy. Low 2F. Winds N at 25 to 35 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, …