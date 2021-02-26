 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 26, 2021 in Grand Island, NE

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Grand Island today. It should reach a brisk 47 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Grand Island could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.

