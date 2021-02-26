Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Grand Island today. It should reach a brisk 47 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Grand Island could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 26, 2021 in Grand Island, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cool temperatures will blanket the Grand Island area Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 43 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. To…
Grand Island's evening forecast: Clear. Low 24F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Grand Island Monday…
It will be a cold day in Grand Island, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a nippy 36 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecaste…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Grand Island today. It should reach a nippy 39 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecasted. It should b…
This evening in Grand Island: Cloudy with snow showers developing after midnight. Low around 25F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%.…
Grand Island people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a bitter 34 degrees. A 25-degree low is …
Grand Island residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a brisk 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 d…
Grand Island residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 43 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. Ex…
This evening's outlook for Grand Island: A mostly clear sky. Low 27F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures i…
This evening in Grand Island: Clear skies. Low near 30F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Grand Island area Tuesday…