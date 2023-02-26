Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 26, 2023 in Grand Island, NE
