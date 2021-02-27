Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 27, 2021 in Grand Island, NE

Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.