Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 27, 2021 in Grand Island, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cool temperatures will blanket the Grand Island area Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 43 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. To…
Grand Island's evening forecast: Clear. Low 24F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Grand Island Monday…
It will be a cold day in Grand Island, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a nippy 36 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecaste…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Grand Island today. It should reach a nippy 39 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecasted. It should b…
Grand Island residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a brisk 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 d…
Grand Island residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 43 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. Ex…
This evening's outlook for Grand Island: A mostly clear sky. Low 27F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures i…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Grand Island today. It should reach a brisk 47 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine…
This evening in Grand Island: Clear skies. Low near 30F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Grand Island area Tuesday…
Tonight's weather conditions in Grand Island: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 27F. Winds NW at 10…