Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Grand Island area. It looks like it will be a brisk 54 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Grand Island could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 23 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 27, 2023 in Grand Island, NE
