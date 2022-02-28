Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 28, 2022 in Grand Island, NE
