 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 3, 2021 in Grand Island, NE

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 3, 2021 in Grand Island, NE

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Grand Island today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 43 degrees. A 26-degree low is forcasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 12 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory from TUE 6:52 PM CST until WED 10:00 AM CST. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts