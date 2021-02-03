Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Grand Island today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 43 degrees. A 26-degree low is forcasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 12 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory from TUE 6:52 PM CST until WED 10:00 AM CST. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 3, 2021 in Grand Island, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a cold day in Grand Island, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 37 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature…
It will be a cold day in Grand Island, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a nippy 34 degrees. A 24-degree low is forcasted. The f…
It will be a cold day in Grand Island, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a cold 36 degrees. A 25-degree low is forcasted. Today'…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 15.19. We'll see a l…
Grand Island's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 14F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Grand Island Mond…
It will be a cold day in Grand Island, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a cold 33 degrees. Today's forecasted low temper…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Grand Island today. It looks like it will be a bitter 38 degrees. A 27-degree low is forcasted. Pa…
For the drive home in Grand Island: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 27F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Grand Island people should be prepared fo…
This evening in Grand Island: Overcast skies and windy. Low 24F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Temperatures will be j…
Grand Island's evening forecast: Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low 11F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70%. S…