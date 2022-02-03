 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 3, 2022 in Grand Island, NE

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 22 though it will feel even colder at 21. We'll see a low temperature of 9 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 9 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory from THU 12:00 AM CST until THU 11:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.

