Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 4, 2021 in Grand Island, NE

It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel even colder at 27.3. A 20-degree low is forcasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Grand Island could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 22 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from THU 12:00 AM CST until THU 10:00 AM CST. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.