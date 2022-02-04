Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 4, 2022 in Grand Island, NE

Grand Island people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 34 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 18 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Friday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.