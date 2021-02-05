It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel even colder at 29.07. 15 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the North. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 5, 2021 in Grand Island, NE
