Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Grand Island area. It should reach a cool 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. Grand Island could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 5, 2022 in Grand Island, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The latest from the massive winter storm sweeping across much of the U.S., causing power outages, canceled flights and fears of ice buildup.
Heavy snow falling as storm system threatens to leave a treacherous mix of wintry precipitation for millions from Plains to Northeast
- Updated
A mammoth storm dropping significant snowfall Wednesday threatens to paralyze parts of the Midwest and South with ice, snow, dangerously cold …
A bolt of lightning that stretched nearly 500 miles across three U.S. states is the new world record holder for longest flash.
Like many modern observances, Groundhog Day can trace its origin from a few different directions.
Folks in the Grand Island area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in te…
It will be a cold day in Grand Island, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a bitter 38 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in te…
For the drive home in Grand Island: Cloudy. Low 11F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperature…
Grand Island temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
This evening's outlook for Grand Island: Mostly clear. Low 29F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Tuesday, Grand Island people should be prepared for…
This evening in Grand Island: Partly cloudy. Low near 25F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Grand…