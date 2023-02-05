Cool temperatures will blanket the Grand Island area Sunday. It should reach a brisk 46 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 5, 2023 in Grand Island, NE
