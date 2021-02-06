 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 6, 2021 in Grand Island, NE

It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 16 though it will feel much colder at 2.08. We'll see a low temperature of 4 degrees today. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 87% chance of precipitation. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 15 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning from FRI 10:00 PM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CST. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.

