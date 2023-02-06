Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Grand Island today. It looks to reach a nippy 44 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 6, 2023 in Grand Island, NE
