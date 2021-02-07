Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 7, 2021 in Grand Island, NE

It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 6 though it will feel much colder at -5.21. Today's forecasted low temperature is 0 degrees. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 72% chance of precipitation. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 14 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from SUN 12:00 AM CST until SUN 12:00 PM CST. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.