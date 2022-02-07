Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Grand Island area. It looks to reach a pleasant 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 7, 2022 in Grand Island, NE
