Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 8, 2021 in Grand Island, NE

It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 5, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at 7.17. We'll see a low temperature of -7 degrees today. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 8 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until MON 3:00 AM CST. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.