Grand Island temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Grand Island could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 23 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Fire Weather Watch from TUE 12:00 PM CST until TUE 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 8, 2022 in Grand Island, NE
