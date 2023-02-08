Grand Island folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a cool 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 8, 2023 in Grand Island, NE
