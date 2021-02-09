It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 7, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at 9.01. 1 degree is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory from MON 8:42 PM CST until TUE 10:00 AM CST. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 9, 2021 in Grand Island, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 6 though it will feel much colder at -5.21. Today's foreca…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel even colder at 27.3. A 20-degree …
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 16 though it will feel much colder at 2.08. We'll see a lo…
This evening's outlook for Grand Island: Partly cloudy during the evening then windy with periods of snow overnight. Some mixed winter precipi…
For the drive home in Grand Island: Cloudy with snow developing after midnight. Low 4F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%. 1 to 3 …
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Grand Island today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 43 degrees. A 26-degree low is forcasted. …
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 5, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at 7.17. We'll se…
This evening in Grand Island: Bitterly cold. Occasional snow showers. Low around 0F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. 1 to 3 inch…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel even colder at 29.07. 15 degrees …
Tonight's weather conditions in Grand Island: Cloudy with snow developing after midnight. Low 14F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%…