Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 9, 2022 in Grand Island, NE

Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 27 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Grand Island could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 22 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.