 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 1, 2022 in Grand Island, NE

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 1, 2022 in Grand Island, NE

{{featured_button_text}}

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 6. -7 degrees is today's low. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 84% chance of rain. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning from SAT 12:00 AM CST until SUN 12:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts