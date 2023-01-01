 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 1, 2023 in Grand Island, NE

Grand Island residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a brisk 48 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.

