It will be a cold day in Grand Island, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a cold 35 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 10, 2021 in Grand Island, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Grand Island today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 35 degrees. 24 degrees is today's low…
It will be a cold day in Grand Island, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a nippy 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 deg…
Tonight's weather conditions in Grand Island: Mostly cloudy. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Gr…
Tonight's weather conditions in Grand Island: Considerable cloudiness. Low 26F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, Grand Island people should be…
Grand Island's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Grand Island people should be prepared for temperatures ju…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Grand Island Monday. It looks like it will be a bitter 43 degrees. 23 degrees is today's low.…
For the drive home in Grand Island: Mainly clear skies. Low 23F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Gra…
It will be a cold day in Grand Island, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a bitter 37 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. …
Tonight's weather conditions in Grand Island: Cloudy during the evening. A few snow showers developing late. Low 29F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. …
For the drive home in Grand Island: A few showers early changing to snow showers late. Low around 30F. SSW winds shifting to NW at 10 to 15 mp…