Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Grand Island today. It looks to reach a chilly 49 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 10, 2023 in Grand Island, NE
