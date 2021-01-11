Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Grand Island today. It should reach a chilly 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at mph. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 11, 2021 in Grand Island, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Grand Island today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 35 degrees. 24 degrees is today's low…
For the drive home in Grand Island: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 26F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.…
It will be a cold day in Grand Island, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a nippy 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 deg…
Tonight's weather conditions in Grand Island: Mostly cloudy. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Gr…
It will be a cold day in Grand Island, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a cold 35 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. Pa…
Grand Island's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Grand Island people should be prepared for temperatures ju…
Tonight's weather conditions in Grand Island: Considerable cloudiness. Low 26F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, Grand Island people should be…
It will be a cold day in Grand Island, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a bitter 37 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. …
Tonight's weather conditions in Grand Island: Cloudy during the evening. A few snow showers developing late. Low 29F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. …
Temperatures in Grand Island will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 47 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. Expect periods…