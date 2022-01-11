 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 11, 2022 in Grand Island, NE

Grand Island temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.

Local Weather

