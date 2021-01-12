 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 12, 2021 in Grand Island, NE

Grand Island folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 52 degrees. A 32-degree low is forcasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.

