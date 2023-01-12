It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 32. 20 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Grand Island could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 12, 2023 in Grand Island, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Snow, sleet, and freezing rain are the well-known winter precipitation types, but there's another that's less common called graupel. Learn when and how it forms here.
As we start 2023, drought conditions are present in many parts of the Midwest. Rain and snow are in the forecast this week though. Here's how much is predicted to fall and what's expected later this month.
This week we discuss cold weather, the American Meteorological Society's annual weather conference, how technology is changing forecast communication and — most importantly — cocktails!
The long-term precipitation deficit has meant an increase in wildfires, declining crop yields and even some water restrictions across the state.
Florida's falling iguana phenomenon could be rarer in the future — due to both climbing global temps and a shift in the lizards' cold hardiness.
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Grand Island today. It looks to reach a chilly 49 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy s…
🎧 Schools, restaurants and roads are closing more than ever due to coastal flooding
Gov. Newsom has declared a state of emergency to aid in cleanup. Meanwhile, parts of the Midwest are dealing with snow, ice or tornadoes, and the South is recovering from strong overnight storms.
Hurricane hunters may be as busy now as during hurricane season. But it's not hurricanes they're flying in, but atmospheric rivers hitting California.
For the drive home in Grand Island: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 17F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. I…