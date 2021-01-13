 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 13, 2021 in Grand Island, NE

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 13, 2021 in Grand Island, NE

Grand Island folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts