Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 13, 2022 in Grand Island, NE

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 13, 2022 in Grand Island, NE

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Grand Island area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.

