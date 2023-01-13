The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Grand Island Friday. It looks like it will be a nippy 40 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 13, 2023 in Grand Island, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Snow, sleet, and freezing rain are the well-known winter precipitation types, but there's another that's less common called graupel. Learn when and how it forms here.
As we start 2023, drought conditions are present in many parts of the Midwest. Rain and snow are in the forecast this week though. Here's how much is predicted to fall and what's expected later this month.
This week we discuss cold weather, the American Meteorological Society's annual weather conference, how technology is changing forecast communication and — most importantly — cocktails!
Florida's falling iguana phenomenon could be rarer in the future — due to both climbing global temps and a shift in the lizards' cold hardiness.
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Grand Island today. It looks to reach a chilly 49 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy s…
🎧 Schools, restaurants and roads are closing more than ever due to coastal flooding
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 32. 20 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Grand…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Grand Island today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature o…
Hurricane hunters may be as busy now as during hurricane season. But it's not hurricanes they're flying in, but atmospheric rivers hitting California.
This evening in Grand Island: A few clouds. Low 28F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Grand Island Wednesday, with temperatu…