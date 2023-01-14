Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 14, 2023 in Grand Island, NE

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Grand Island today. It should reach a brisk 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.