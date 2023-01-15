 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 15, 2023 in Grand Island, NE

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Grand Island Sunday. It looks like it will be a cool 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Weather explained: What is graupel?

Weather explained: What is graupel?

Snow, sleet, and freezing rain are the well-known winter precipitation types, but there's another that's less common called graupel. Learn when and how it forms here.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts