Temperatures in Grand Island will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 44 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at mph. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 17, 2021 in Grand Island, NE
