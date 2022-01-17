Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Grand Island could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 17, 2022 in Grand Island, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Winter weather could make travel difficult beginning late this afternoon. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the latest timing and snow totals.
2021 saw an exceptional amount of extreme weather in the United States, causing more hardship during an already difficult year. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner breaks down the data.
A tsunami warning has been issued for the islands of Tonga., Advisories have also been issued for New Zealand's North Island, the U.S. west coast from California to Alaska, and British Columbia.
Grand Island's evening forecast: Overcast. Low 34F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Grand Island Fr…
It's the kind of cold capable of delivering frostbite in minutes, turn boiling water into frozen mist in a nanosecond, and even cold enough to freeze your eyelashes.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Grand Island area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temp…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel even colder at 29. 18 degrees is today's …
Tonight's weather conditions in Grand Island: Cloudy with gusty winds. Low 11F. Winds N at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50…
Bundle up: January is when winter really arrives in many parts of the Northern Hemisphere.
Grand Island residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a bitter 44 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…