Temperatures will be just above freezing in Grand Island today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 17, 2023 in Grand Island, NE
