Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 18, 2021 in Grand Island, NE

Temperatures in Grand Island will be cool today. It should reach a cold 40 degrees. A 28-degree low is forcasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

